Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Council land survey closing

    A survey asking Central Otago residents for their thoughts on how council land should be used closes this weekend.

    The Central Otago District Council is asking its residents how it should use and develop open space on council land across the district during the next 30 years.

    The information gathered will be used in the council’s draft open spaces and recreation strategy.

    It is the council’s first recreation strategy.

    A spokesman said that as the population continued to grow, and community needs and expectations changed, an open spaces and recreation strategy, would ensure the district had enough of the right kind of open spaces, parks and sports fields, flexible enough for changing recreation needs over time.

    "The survey will help us understand how our community uses parks and other public open spaces, and how they might be used in the future."

    Public open spaces include parks, reserves, sports fields, skate parks, walking and cycling tracks, and anywhere outside where people gather to exercise, relax and socialise.

    Indoor recreation spaces such as pools, Molyneux Stadium and Maniototo Stadium are also included.

    By: Staff reporter

     

     

     

