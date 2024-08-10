Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
14
|
5
Tuesday,
Tue,
13
August
Aug
2024
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
SUBSCRIBER
Butcher ‘so proud’ to lead NZ team
Finn's fairytale finish.
Triumph for Alexandra on the ice
Triumph for Alexandra on the ice
The Alexandra Curling Club is this year’s Curling at Altitude champion, emerging triumphant after a day of games in below-freezing temperatures on the Southern Hemisphere Proving Ground (SHPG) ice...
SUBSCRIBER
Council quiet on manager’s appointment
SUBSCRIBER
Council quiet on manager’s appointment
A controversial former chief executive has been appointed finance manager by the Central Otago District Council.
Fashionistas ready for WoolOn 2024
Fashionistas ready for WoolOn 2024
Tickets for Central Otago’s premier wool fashion event have flown like a top shearer’s handpiece, but the speedy can still nab a seat for the matinee.
SUBSCRIBER
Proposed restructure of rating for services outlined
SUBSCRIBER
Proposed restructure of rating for services outlined
Central Otago District Mayor Tim Cadogan addresses Maniototo residents, council staff and elected members at the Ranfurly Rugby Club on Thursday night.
Council recruiting for in-house general counsel
Council recruiting for in-house general counsel
The Central Otago District Council is recruiting an in-house general counsel, or lawyer, to join its workforce, but that will not remove the need for outside legal advice.
Trust, helpers to put in 500 plants at recreation reserve
Trust, helpers to put in 500 plants at recreation reserve
About 500 trees and shrubs will be added tomorrow in the next stage of planting at the Half Mile Recreation Reserve, at the southern entrance to Alexandra.
New $750,000 base building ‘fantastic for our guests’
New $750,000 base building ‘fantastic for our guests’
Preparations for celebrations at Cardrona Valley’s Snow Farm are well under way.
Cycle trail to be diverted while trees are removed
Cycle trail to be diverted while trees are removed
Cyclists on the Lake Dunstan cycle trail near Bannockburn will travel a slightly different route for a week while tree removal is carried out in the area.
Council wants in-house counsel
Council wants in-house counsel
The Central Otago District Council is recruiting an in-house general counsel, or lawyer, to join its workforce, but that will not remove the need for outside legal advice.
Rates feedback to be sought
Rates feedback to be sought
Town hall meetings will be one way the Central Otago community can have their say on changes to how rates are collected and spent.
River project stage one on schedule for summer
River project stage one on schedule for summer
On time and on budget is the promise for the first stage of a project linking Alexandra’s retail area to the junction of the Clutha/Mata-Au and Manuherikia rivers.
Domaine Thomson Wines owner dies
Domaine Thomson Wines owner dies
The Central Otago wine community has lost one of its renowned international vineyard owners.
‘Hidden gem’ nominated for local govt award
‘Hidden gem’ nominated for local govt award
A Central Otago councillor with a reputation for getting things done has made the shortlist for a national local government award.
Cromwell butchery ‘rapt’ with awards
Cromwell butchery ‘rapt’ with awards
It is hard to go wrong with bacon and one Cromwell business has taken its product a cut above the rest.
Cromwell Menzshed marks five years
Cromwell Menzshed marks five years
In their workshop heated by a roaring drum fire and surrounded by all manner of projects, members of the Cromwell MenzShed marked the group’s fifth birthday.
Fusion of musical styles for chamber music concert
Fusion of musical styles for chamber music concert
Central Otago Regional Orchestra players have been coming from all around the region to rehearse for their chamber music "fusion" concert, aimed at pulling their audience from the depths of winter...
Central Stories a fitting new home for library
Central Stories a fitting new home for library
Alexandra’s pop-up library is well and truly settled in its "home from home", at Central Stories, while the library building is refurbished.
Lantern event helps brighten winter
Lantern event helps brighten winter
Fire dancers, fairy lights and floating lanterns captivated Cromwell at the Light Up Winter festival on Saturday night.
‘I’m just a kid from Alexandra’
‘I’m just a kid from Alexandra’
It was not when he crossed the line and thumped his kayak in delight.
Read more