Council says boil water

A notice to boil water has been put in place for Ranfurly residents with orders to wash clothes outside the Maniototo and only flush if you must.

Residents of the town have been told to boil all water used for drinking, food preparation and cooking, and cleaning their teeth.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil and boiled for at least a minute, then allowed to cool naturally.

The Central Otago District Council said in a statement the reservoirs for Ranfurly were critically low, which can compromise drinking water safety.

Drinking-water tankers were scheduled to be in place by noon yesterday at the Maniototo Hospital and Maniototo Area School.

The council said every drop of water counted and water use should be avoided to conserve water.

If washing had to be done, the council asked residents to take it outside Maniototo and do it there.

The council said outside of Maniototo the district was drying up. Everyone should use water wisely and the hot dry summer came at a cost.

The restrictions would be reviewed on a daily basis.