Council urges care in pools

Code brown — there goes the smirk or the giggle. But this is serious stuff: it caused those Queenstown "boil water" notices.

So the neighbouring Central Otago District Council has got on the front foot and is urging care in swimming pools — and not just in keeping your head above water.

The council has come out with a notice advising people to keep out of the water if one feels the urge.

Council parks and recreation manager Gordon Bailey said there had not been a big run of incidents for the council to highlight the need to be careful when in swimming pools.

"Nothing in particular has brought the warning on. It is just around the inconvenience to other pool users that this type of event causes, such as cancelling swim lessons and other recreational swimming for a period of time," he said.

"It is also to highlight customers’ responsibility in this area."

A code brown means everyone has to get out and the pool needs to be closed and cleaned before anyone can get back in the water.

There seemed to have been a few code browns in council pools lately, the council said.

If someone has a tummy ache or any bowel issues, or your child or charge has not gone to the toilet or hasn’t been changed before entering the pool, there is a risk of browning the pool.

Some incidents can close the pool for up to a day. This affects everyone from those in swim lessons to ordinary swimmers.

The most likely source of the Cryptosporidium outbreak in Queenstown was human faecal contamination of the water supply.

