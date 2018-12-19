Cracker Christmas for Central Otago player

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It'll be a cracker of a Christmas for a Central Otago Lotto player, who has won $1 million in tonight's live draw.
The winning First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Central Otago.
Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night with a jackpot of $6 million.
Strike Four was also won, with an Auckland player taking home $100,000.
The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto should check it immediately online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.