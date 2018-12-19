Cracker Christmas for Central Otago player

It'll be a cracker of a Christmas for a Central Otago Lotto player, who has won $1 million in tonight's live draw.

The winning First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Central Otago.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night with a jackpot of $6 million.

Strike Four was also won, with an Auckland player taking home $100,000.

The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto should check it immediately online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.