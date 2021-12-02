Craft beer festival called off

Photo: ODT files

February’s ninth iteration of the Central Otago Craft Beer Festival has been poured flat as Covid-19 restrictions continue to take the froth off events.

In an announcement posted to social media and the event’s website, organisers confirmed the Waitangi weekend event, which usually takes place in Alexandra’s Pioneer Park, was cancelled for 2022.

"We would loved to have run what was to be our ninth event, but with restrictions due to Covid-19 and a couple of larger Craft Beer Festivals around the same Waitangi weekend, we decided it would be best to cancel,’’ the announcement said.

Organisers said they hoped to be back in 2023.