A warning sign near the site of a crash between a motorbike and a car on Crawford Hills Rd in Central Otago. Photo: Pam Jones

Emergency services have been called to a crash between a motorbike and a car near Alexandra this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on Crawford Hills Rd, Galloway, at 2.48pm.

The crash happened about five minutes from Tiger Hill Rd.

Police were yet to arrive at the scene by 2.55pm, so there was no detail about injuries.