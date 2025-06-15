Crash partially closes Lindis Pass

Traffic is down to one lane through the Lindis Pass after a car crash this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a single vehicle crash on the Omarama- Lindis Pass Rd (State Highway 8), at about 11.50am this morning.

The vehicle, a car, was currently blocking one lane and traffic control had been organised.

A helicopter had been called for but was advised to stand down, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were dispatched from Tarras and Omarama stations.

Traffic management was in place and the road was down to one lane through the Lindis Pass.

It had been believed one person was trapped in the vehicle, but this was not the case when they arrived, the spokesman said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said stop/go traffic management was in place.

Caution was advised near the Longslip Creek Bridge.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman confirmed their original crews had been stood down, but an ambulance was now in attendance.

One patient was still being assessed, the spokeswoman said.

