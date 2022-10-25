Creative family event a sky-high success

Creative workshops, high-flying aerialists, a nationally recognised local singer and family fun galore.

And all at no charge.

It was a recipe for success at the 2022 Cromwell Street Party and Fireworks on Sunday evening in the town’s Heritage Precinct, made all the more special after last year’s event had to be cancelled because of Covid.

Parents and children alike tried their hand at oil painting, watercolours, photography and bead-making, taught by Creative Workshops.

Sixteen young performers aged from 8 to 15 and three adults from Queenstown-based Silk & Circus Aerialists flew high above the grassed area where audience members sat.

They all made the difficult manoeuvres look like child’s play.

Scarlett Cavanagh (12), of Queenstown, performs as part of the Silk & Circus Aerialists at the 2022 Cromwell Street Party and Fireworks on Sunday evening. PHOTO: TRACIE BARRETT

Lara Laverdure, who owns Silk & Circus with her partner, Aaron Ferenci, said that they teach aerial art as a discipline on lyra (aerial hoop), trapeze and aerial silks.

"The moves require strength, flexibility, co-ordination, self-confidence and body-awareness," Ms Laverdure said.

Her students grow in all those traits while also exercising and becoming more athletic.

Talented Cromwell singer Mischa Thomlinson performed a soulful vocal set, leaving first-time listeners in no doubt why the 12-year-old won a nation-wide radio competition for singers last year.

Cromwell and Districts Promotion Group community relationship manager Kelly Cruickshank was happy with the crowd and the family-friendly atmosphere.

Nobody reported any problems all evening, she said.

The night ended on a high note with a fireworks display over Lake Dunstan once the sky was dark enough.

By: Tracie Barrett