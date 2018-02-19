Cromwell crash victim named

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 3pm on Saturday. Photo: Pam Jones

Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash at the Cromwell Gorge in Central Otago on the weekend.

He was 20-year-old Isaiah Peter Talaifiti Garr, of Cromwell.

Police said they were called to the single car crash near the lookout on SH8, near Cromwell, at 3.09pm on Saturday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications shift manager Andrew Norris said two fire engines and one support vehicle from Cromwell also attended.

Police said today the Serious Crash Unit continued to investigate the cause of the crash.