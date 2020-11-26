Cromwell Gorge briefly closed after car hit barrier

The northbound lane of State Highway 8 in the Cromwell Gorge was closed for about 35 minutes today after a car hit a safety barrier.

The driver was uninjured and did not need help to leave the car, emergency services said.

The highway was partly blocked by the car, and Clyde volunteer firefighters helped with traffic control.

A police spokeswoman said traffic was flowing again normally by 8.20am, after the 8.14am crash, about midway between Clyde and Cromwell.