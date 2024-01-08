Crowds flock to enjoy action on, off track

The Wyndham Harness Racing Club finished up the three-day standardbred circuit with a bang in Cromwell on Saturday as more than 5000 people came out to enjoy a sunny day at the races.

While hundreds jostled for the best vantage point on a grassy bank near the track, many more camped out in tents and gazebos for a more relaxed view of the action.

Wyndham HRC president Bathan Muir said the day had been a "brilliant" way to cap off the circuit, which began in Omakau last Tuesday followed by a meeting in Roxburgh on Thursday.

"We had a great crowd."

On Friday afternoon, as organisers arrived to set up, there were already "500-odd" campervans parked up on the main straight "just getting their perfect spot" for Saturday’s action, he said.

Mr Muir said the event, which had taken place in Cromwell for about 16 years, benefited from the holiday crowds and what was typically good weather in the region at this time of year.

Saturday’s meeting featured 12 races, which Mr Muir said was a testament to the strong local racing community.

"We had about 160 horses nominated for the day, so great support."

Racegoers watch the action at the Wyndham Harness Racing Club meeting at Cromwell on Saturday. PHOTO: REGAN HARRIS

To ensure the day catered to the many families in attendance, the club provided free entertainment for children, including a bouncy castle, ride-on car track, lolly scramble and various races.

The annual fashion competition was also held, which Mr Muir said had proved to be incredibly popular.

"The ladies have done a brilliant job running that.

"They had to close it off in the end because there were so many people wanting to enter."

The adult winners of the fashion competition were Emma Smith and Peter Dobson, while Sharyn and Ian Goodman won the couples category.

Mr Muir said the club would return to Cromwell next month with a two-day meeting on February 23 and February 25.

"We ran it for the first time last year. It was very well supported so hopefully we can build on that and have another great weekend for that too."

