Dashcam appeal in search for missing Central Otago man

Police are searching for Wayne Hammond. Photo supplied

Police are making an appeal to the public for dashcam footage as they continue searching for missing Central Otago man Wayne Hammond.

Hammond's work vehicle was seen leaving his Henderson Drive address in Alexandra about 7.30am on November 1.

His vehicle was found in the car park underneath the Clyde Bridge, at the start of the Clyde-Alexandra track, about 3pm on Monday.

Police have already appealed to the public for help, and on Monday they re-enacted Hammond's movements in an effort to elicit information from anyone who may have seen him.

Police today said they were making a further appeal for anyone with dashcam footage on the morning of November 1 to get in touch.

"Specifically, we are seeking footage from 7am onwards on November 1 on the Alexandra-Clyde Road and surrounds, specifically Earnscleugh Rd," a police spokesperson said.

The re-enactment had generated some further lines of inquiry, which police were exploring.