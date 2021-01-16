Saturday, 16 January 2021

Death at swimming spot near Roxburgh

    Pinders Pond is a popular swimming area near Roxburgh. Photo: ODT
    A man died at a popular swimming spot in Central Otago yesterday evening.

    The man's body was recovered about 9.25pm from Pinders Pond, near Roxburgh, police said.

    Emergency services had been notified of a person missing in the water about 7.35pm.

    He did not surface and divers from a local search and rescue team were called in and searched in the murky water.

    The police national dive squad had been notified but stood down.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Roxburgh and a rescue helicopter were also sent to the area.

