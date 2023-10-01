Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBER
Determined to ride and that’s no bull
Dash won but it ain’t done.
New airport would put ‘pressure’ on environment, ratepayers
New airport would put ‘pressure’ on environment, ratepayers
The Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board have questioned the need for an international airport at Tarras, revealing they would have "concerns for the Upper Clutha" if the proposed project was to get...
SUBSCRIBER
National set to axe Lake Onslow scheme
SUBSCRIBER
National set to axe $16b hydro scheme
The Lake Onslow Battery Project is dead as National plans to follow through on its promise to axe the project.
SUBSCRIBER
Kārearea sculpture to guard entrance to Clyde
SUBSCRIBER
Kārearea sculpture to guard entrance to Clyde
They are a native bird of prey under threat, but this weekend the kārearea is set to be immortalised on a hill above Clyde.
Cable ties keep magpies away
Cable ties keep magpies away
Two Americans cycling from near Christchurch to Arrowtown have not been troubled by magpies since adorning their helmets with cable ties.
SUBSCRIBER
Health boss has wealth of experience
SUBSCRIBER
Health boss has wealth of experience
New Central Otago Health Services Ltd chief executive Hayley Anderson understands the importance of planning for the unexpected.
Sam Neill reveals cancer drug will stop working
'I'm not afraid': Sam Neill says cancer treatment will eventually stop working
Sam Neill has shared a devastating update on his blood cancer battle - but the busy South Island actor, author, vineyard owner and grandfather is not letting the fear of death take over his life.
Drivers hit the gas at annual Mount Pisa Tarmac Sprint
Drivers hit the gas at annual Mount Pisa Tarmac Sprint
A Sunday afternoon drive at Mount Pisa, near Cromwell, took on a whole new meaning at the weekend.
Bannockburn Art Exhibition opening
Bannockburn Art Exhibition opening
Bannockburn Art Exhibition opening was held in Bannockburn on Friday, October 13.
SUBSCRIBER
Drama series back under Otago vines
SUBSCRIBER
Drama series back under Otago vines
Central Otago is set to take a starring role as the home of fictional Oakley Wines once again.
Spotlight on local creativity
Spotlight on local creativity
Bannockburn's artistic community is showcasing its work this weekend, starting with the opening of the 12th Bannockburn Art Exhibition last night.
Pasifika group uniting region
Pasifika group uniting region
For more than a year, Pasifika Central Otago has been helping people find strength and community in their cultural identity.
SUBSCRIBER
Lake kayak to help fund free skin cancer checks
SUBSCRIBER
Lake kayak to help fund free skin cancer checks
A Clyde man floated his dream of making early detection of skin cancer freely available to everyone and his family has stuck in their oars to make it a reality.
Children the focus of safety campaign
Children the focus of safety campaign
Tomorrow's farmers gathered in Omakau yesterday to hone their safety skills, as part of a campaign designed to save lives on New Zealand farms.
Uni not the only option: principal
Uni not the only option: principal
A new study claims pupils at rural schools have fewer chances of achieving university entrance than their counterparts at urban schools, but a rural school principal says it does not tell the whole...
Teen's CPR effort to save crash victim
Teen performs CPR on victim in fatal crash
Central Otago teen Riley Squires had never performed CPR but didn't hesitate to jump into action to help the victim of a fatal accident on Tuesday night.
SUBSCRIBER
Mayor questions current state of democracy
SUBSCRIBER
Mayor questions current state of democracy
Central Otago District Mayor Tim Cadogan is adding his voice to a movement questioning if the current form of democracy is fit for purpose.
Man killed in Bannockburn crash
Man killed in Bannockburn crash
A man was killed last night when his car rolled on a rural stretch of road in Central Otago, police have confirmed.
Cromwell Pink Ribbon Walk
Cromwell Pink Ribbon Walk
The Cromwell Pink Ribbon Walk was held in Cromwell on Sunday, October 8.
Council apologises after children locked in pool
Council apologises after children locked in pool
Central Otago District Council (CODC) are reviewing pool procedures after two children were locked in the Alexandra Pool after hours during the weekend.
