Dog trials start

The Patearoa Collie Club started its dog trials yesterday and all the main titles will be decided today.

The trials drew competitors and their dogs from all around the region for the two heading courses and the two hunting courses. There were about 30 entrants in each class.

There will be another full day of competition today before the winners are known. The event is taking place near the Hamilton Diggings.

Eric Stringer and dog Paddy eye the sheep. PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

Wendy Dalziel and dog Hills look uphill for sheep.