Dozens of beehives stolen near Cromwell

Dozens of beehives have been stolen from a property near Cromwell, prompting police calls for sightings of a "hive-laden vehicle".

Police this afternoon said the theft, from a Mount Pisa property, was thought to have occurred overnight on Monday.

"The sheer volume of hives would require a large vehicle, ute or trailer and police want to hear from anyone who has seen a hive-laden vehicle, or any suspicious activity in the Mount Pisa area, from Monday 4 March to Tuesday 5 March."

- Police 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, file number 240305/2110.