Part of State Highway 6 between Luggate and Cromwell was closed following the crash. Photo: Marjorie Cook

Police have named the motorcyclist who died in a crash between Luggate and Cromwell the week before Christmas.

He was Andrew Ian Nicholson (59), of Portobello, Dunedin.

Mr Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, which happened on State Highway 6 about 10.30am on December 21.

"Our thoughts are with his friends and family," a police spokesman said.

Inquiries are continuing.