Elderly Clyde man scammed of $8k

Alexandra police have reminded people to keep safe over the holiday period — on the road and at home.

Senior Constable Graham Perkins said people needed to be cautious after a 94-year-old Clyde man had $8000 taken from his online bank accounts by scammers right in front of his eyes.

Snr Const Perkins warned people not to entertain the scammers.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it isn’t [true]."

Police and bank fraud teams were looking into the theft, he said.

The Alexandra Police Station would be closed over the holiday period but police officers would available if needed.

Motorists were reminded to drive to the road conditions, not to drink and drive and ensure everyone was wearing seat belts.

Boaties were also reminded to abstain from drinking and ensure there were enough life jackets on board for everyone.

Snr Const Perkins said in the past week police had dealt with the following incidents;

An Alexandra man’s van went off the edge of the road before coming to a rest at the river bank on Tarbert St on Thursday.

Snr Const Perkins said the man had pulled over to take a phone call. He went back to van and let his dog out without realising the handbrake wasn’t on. The van then tipped over the riverbank and had to be recovered by crane.

There were no injuries or damage to the vehicle, the man was tested for alcohol but returned a negative result.

On the same day a 43-year-old man was seen driving while disqualified, in Alexandra and a warrant for arrest was issued after he failed to appear in court.

The man arrived at court in the morning but his appearance was pushed back until to the afternoon. Despite being disqualified, the man got on his motorbike and was believed to be heading towards Cromwell.

However, a police officer spotted the man on Tarbert St, in Alexandra, and following him to a supermarket car park. The man fled on foot leaving the motorbike and reappeared soon after at the Alexandra District Court.

Initially the man denied he was riding the motorbike while disqualified, but later admitted he was.

The man was remanded in custody. The motorbike was towed and impounded for 28 days.

- By Ella Jenkins