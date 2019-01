crashalexandrapam.jpg Emergency services were called to a crash near Alexandra this afternoon. Photo: Pam Jones

Emergency services are trying to free an elderly man trapped in his car after a serious crash in Central Otago this afternoon.

They were called about 2.30pm to reports a car had crashed into a tree in Galloway Rd, near the intersection of Fisher Lane in Springvale.

Police confirmed that an elderly man is trapped. His injuries were not known.

Ambulance and fire crews are also in attendance.

Galloway Rd has been closed but traffic is now being cleared through one lane.