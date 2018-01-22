Elderly woman killed in Alexandra crash named

Police have revealed the name of the woman who was killed in a crash in Alexandra on Friday.

Police said Valerie May McGrath (85) of Alexandra, died after a crash between a Mini and a Nissan 4WD at the intersection of Clutha and Ventry Sts, just before 12.50pm on January 19.

Police had incorrectly reported the woman's age as 86.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing, police said.