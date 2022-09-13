Events centre moves ahead with approval

Cromwell aerial from above Deadmans Point bridge. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Plans for a new Cromwell events centre have entered the next phase, the Cromwell Community Board yesterday approving the design concept and moving forward to the design phase.

The proposed Cromwell Memorial Hall/Events Centre will cover about 2950 sq m, and require additional funding of up to $16 million above the $22 million the Central Otago District Council allocated in its 2021-31 long-term plan.

Council planning and environment manager Louise van der Voort said of the $22 million $16 million would go towards a new hall and $6 million towards a museum.

Concept plans presented by Chris Jack of Jaxmax architects showed the total cost could reach $38 million, but he stressed the plan was scalable and could be phased if necessary.

"We have had some conversations with funding agencies up to this point and we have an early indication of what we might receive," Ms van der Voort said.

Council project property manager Darren Pesketh said external funding providers had indicated design approval would give them more information on which to decide funding.

After some discussion, the board approved the concept and advanced it to the design phase, while noting the costs associated with the project that were presented at the meeting.

Board members amended the recommendations, adding and approving investigation of salvage and repurposing options for materials from within the existing Cromwell Memorial Hall, and agreed to advance applications to funding agencies.

The concept design allows varied uses of the building, with a central auditorium containing tiered seating for 400. The seating was designed to be retractable so the room could also be used for dances or unseated concerts.

A bar and commercial kitchen will be included, along with additional events spaces to cater to community and touring events.

Board chairwoman Anna Harrison said the inclusion of a museum in the centre would also mean the building would be used daily.

tracie.barrett@odt.co.nz