Farewell for a gold stalwart

PHOTO: JOHN ASHER

Roxburgh Golf Club life member Veda Troup took a last ride along the fairways after her funeral on Tuesday.

Following the service in the clubhouse, Mrs Troup's golf cart led the hearse along the fairway followed by a procession of club members in their golf carts.

Mrs Troup was a member of the Roxburgh Golf Club for about 40 years and was made a life member in 2013.

She was 96 when she died in Lawrence.

Club captain Phil McLean said while Mrs Troup was not a fan of joining committees, she worked tirelessly at the course doing all the gardens around the clubhouse and tending to bunkers into her 90s.

She planted a rosemary cutting in a tree stump on the course and watered it every round she played. Her golf cart was always stocked with a brush and shovel and a bottle of weed spray for any markers that might need a tidy-up, he said.

Club member Lindsay Halder said from 2000, when Mrs Troup was 72 years old, until she gave it up 20 years later, she played 3712 rounds of golf.

It was thought she played every golf course in the South Island, including a round at The Hills, which cost them each a year’s sub at Roxburgh, Mr Halder said.

However, one thing she never achieved was a hole in one.

Mrs Troup lived at home, managing her lawns and gardens, until she broke her wrist when she was 92, which also spelt the end of her golfing days.