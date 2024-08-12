Fashionistas ready for WoolOn 2024

Food for Thought, an outfit designed and made by nine-year-old Sophia Hinsen, was entered in the Sustainable Wool catergory, of last year's event. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Tickets for Central Otago’s premier wool fashion event have flown like a top shearer’s handpiece, but the speedy can still nab a seat for the matinee.

Judges this year — fashion designer and wool revolutionary Liz Mitchell (who was also a judge last year), Nom*d designer Margi Robertson and Perriam knitwear owner Christina Grant — will have a mammoth task to select winners in 10 categories, which range from streetwear to avant-garde and accessories, and one using pink wool plasters.

All entries had to be made from 75% wool fibres. The range of eligible fibres had been expanded to include alpaca, cashmere, angora goat and mohair along with the traditional sheep.

WoolOn committee member (education) Claire Becker said the reveal show on Saturday afternoon would be the full show, but with awards for the winning under-18 young designer and under-12 school designer the only ones presented.

All other awards will be presented at the evening show. The public choice award would be voted for at both shows and presented at the gala evening.

Bringing the show back to Alexandra was something the committee had been aware people had wanted for some time, Mrs Becker said.

Having the two shows would cater for people wanting different things from the event.

Some were keen for the full-on, glitzy evening show while others, including children and older people, might prefer the afternoon event which would offer a chance to see all the garments while still allowing people to head home in daylight, Mrs Becker said.

Sunday is an associated day of events, workshops and project material sales.