Fatal accident near Poolburn

    By Jared Morgan
    Police at the scene of the crash this morning. Photo: Jared Morgan
    Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal accident near Poolburn in Central Otago. 

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the Omakau Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to Poolburn-Moa Creek Rd at 10.30am.

    Police were also called and an officer at the scene confirmed to the Otago Daily Times there had been a fatality.

    There were no more details immediately.

    The Fenz spokesman said there had been reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

    Police remained at the scene late this morning and the Serious Crash Unit was going to investigate.

