Fatal accident near Poolburn

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the Omakau Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to Poolburn-Moa Creek Rd at 10.30am.
Police were also called and an officer at the scene confirmed to the Otago Daily Times there had been a fatality.
There were no more details immediately.
The Fenz spokesman said there had been reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.
Police remained at the scene late this morning and the Serious Crash Unit was going to investigate.