Father, sons dominate at races

Temperatures and crowd numbers were high in the Manuherikia yesterday for the annual harness racing meeting at Omakau.

Central Otago Trotting Club president Graham Sinnamon said last year’s record crowd would have been beaten by about 1000 people, even though there were many other attractions across the region.

Oamaru trainer Phil Williamson and his trainer-driver sons Nathan, Matthew and Brad had a busy and productive day, fielding 25 horses across the 11 races.

In the Hickey Memorial Trot, race 9, in which Matthew and Brad were also driving, eight of the 12 horses in the field were trained by the family.

There was a Williamson training quinella as Mixed Faith, trained by Brad and driven by Sarah O’Reilly, won, and Jimmy Carter, trained by Phil and driven by Kaleb Bublitz, came second. Matthew drove Cody Banner into third for Katiki Beach trainer Ricky Allen.

Phil said he got into racing purely by chance, when a trainer looking for apprentices stopped by his Kaka Point home while he was on holiday after his second year of high school.

"I looked at Mum and said, ‘I’ll go riding horses instead of going back to school’."

His sons also followed him into the trade after high school, while daughter Jasmine has left racing to the men of the family.

Youngest son Brad was the leading trainer in Otago last year with about 350 wins.

Nathan drove the last 12 drivers premierships, with about 980 wins, and Matthew has had more than 1000 wins.

"There might only be about 20 drivers in history that have done that," Phil said.

He said the family ended the day with four wins and a handful of places.

"The day was more than successful."

Finn O’Brien (16, left), of Lauder, and Rafe Davidson (17), of Alexandra, cool off in the hot conditions at the Omakau Trots yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Other regulars at the event were the Upper Manuherikia Young Farmers Club.

Club treasurer Tim McCaw said it had been attending for "years and years and years".

"It’s a great tradition. We love it and the opportunity they give us each year."

The club works for its premium tent site, taking part in a working bee to prepare for the races.

Motor camper owners from the Clutha Valley New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) were on their second year of staying over at the racecourse, and hope to make it a permanent fixture on their calendar.

Secretary Lyn Barclay said the organisation tried to encourage NZMCA members to attend.

"This year, we made it a three-day event. They come for New Year and stay for the races."

Chairman Lindsay Hellewell said 120 motor homes attended this year, up from 50 last year.

"We would love to see it get up to 200 or 300 vans in the next few years."

tracie.barrett@odt.co.nz