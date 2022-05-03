Fears of outages as winter approaches

Clyde residents hold fears about the winter ahead after a series of unscheduled power outages in the past two weeks.

On Sunday morning alone there were two power outages, at 4.24am and 9.10am.

A statement on Aurora Energy’s website said more than 100 customers were affected.

The impact was significant, especially with Sunday being one of the busiest days for Clyde businesses.

Melanie Eade.

In Holloway St, Eade Gallery owner Melanie Eade talked about the frequency of recent outages — there had been four power cuts in the past two weeks — saying with winter fast approaching she had concerns.

"I’m worried that it’ll keep happening and hope they’re working hard to find the cause of it."

Ms Eade said no-one from Aurora had been in contact during or after the outages.

Cafe Olivers Merchant Cafe in Sunderland St needed to dispose of some of the morning’s baked goods which were partly baked when the power went off. Olivers owner David Ritchie said the disruptions were felt by those in hospitality, they cost money and impacted on expectations of customer service.

Aurora Energy has been under fire for years in Central Otago, including for a nine-hour power cut in Clyde in 2020, which also coincided with the coldest June day in the town since 1978.

The temperature was hovering at about-10degC when the power went off about 7am and did not rise above freezing point for most of the day.

A power cut on Sunday was a big cost to a business as it was traditionally the busiest day of the week in the historic township.

Aurora Energy could not respond for comment by deadline yesterday.

-- Aspen Bruce