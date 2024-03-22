Festival ripe with variety of entertainment

Quartz Reef winemaker Rudi Bauer will present alongside Dripping Bowl Wanaka owners Evelyn Vallilee and Jesse Herbert at Ripe this weekend. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Food, wine and music will set the scene for the perfect weekend as Ripe — The Wanaka Wine and Food Festival begins at Glendhu Station on Saturday.

The best of Central Otago wines will be on offer alongside great food.

Festival-goers can choose from a variety of ticket options on the day, from the wine and dine package, which includes a three-course plated meal paired with Akarua wines, to general admission which offers access to 25 wineries, as well as food trucks and the Glendhu Social Club by Scapegrace Distilling.

Tickets for the Maude Wine Lounge have already sold out.

Whatever tickets people choose, they will enjoy top entertainment headlined by The Black Seeds.

Masterclasses will run through the day.

Dripping Bowl Wanaka co-owner Evelyn Vallilee will be showing a few quick, easy and healthy snacks that can easily be whipped up at home and Quartz Reef winemaker Rudi Bauer will explain why they go so well with a wine.

Master of Wine Jane Skilton, last year’s New Zealand Sommelier of the Year Angela Allan and wine writer Candice Chow will also lead classes in their specialist areas.