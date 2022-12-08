Fight against freshwater pest plants ramping up

Pest plant lagarosiphon is again being targeted in lakes across Otago. Photo: Otago Regional Council

The battle to contain the spread of aquatic pests around Lake Wanaka is ramping up, as the war against the pests continues in Lake Wakatipu.

The focus this summer would be on the people, aquatic equipment and trailers moving between Lakes Dunstan and Wakatipu, the Otago Regional Council said.

"Freshwater pests, including didymo and lagarosiphon, could squeeze the life out of our country’s most precious rivers and lakes. They can be spread by a single drop of water or plant fragment," council acting manager for environmental implementation Libby Caldwell said.

The council is launching its annual Check, Clean, Dry (CCD) programme for summer.

It hired two CCD advocates, who will work from December 19 to February 15, to reinforce messages of lakeside education around Central Otago, and to undertake surveys, Mrs Caldwell said.

She said tackling the issue was not only for fishers and boat users but all lake, river and stream users, including trampers, swimmers, kayakers, pack rafters and jet skiers.

"The message is to check any equipment used in water for lagarosiphon fragments and decontaminate all gear, including wetsuits, flotation devices, anchors and chains.

"The Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes District Councils’ areas is where all our work will be undertaken with a key focus on the major lakes and their tributaries."

The water bodies most at risk for attracting lagarosiphon include Lake Wakatipu, which is close to other water bodies where lagarosiphon infestations exist.

While Lake Wakatipu is predominantly clear of lagarosiphon, extensive monitoring has continued at the site, revealing minor infestations on occasions at Kingston, Walter Peak, Queenstown Bay and the Frankton Arm.

Lagarosiphon is found in the Kawarau River below the Kawarau Falls and in Lake Dunstan.

Lagarosiphon takes over and dominates water bodies in depths of up to 6m and out-competes the native species; essentially smothering them.

Lagarosiphon can be treated with herbicide gel or hessian matting to block out sunlight, or it can be hand pulled or removed using a suction dredge.

Mrs Caldwell said while lagarosiphon was the greatest risk to all Otago’s waterways, the council was also working towards identification and education around other waterborne pest species such as didymo and lake snow, which had already been located in Otago waterways.

Surveillance work was already being undertaken for other aquatic pests which were not known to be located in our waterways at present so action could be taken if an infestation occurred.

Two big threats, located in Canterbury waterways, were hornwort and egeria, which the council was looking to exclude from Otago waterways, she said.

Land Information New Zealand (Linz) said work to tackle lagarosiphon was already under way in Lake Wanaka and Lake Dunstan, before this summer’s influx of visitors.

In the coming days divers would be removing weed by hand in the upper Kawarau River to help prevent downstream infestations into Lake Dunstan and protect Lake Wakatipu, it said.

Control measures were also recently undertaken in Lake Wanaka, where biodegradable hessian matting was also being used to manage the weed.

"This weed spreads very easily — just a tiny fragment caught on a boat motor or a water-ski can transfer it from one lake or river to another."