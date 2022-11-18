Final work on roundabout, detours in place

The final touches to the new Cromwell roundabout will take place over the next two weeks.

The work is scheduled to start next Tuesday on the State Highway 6 and State Highway 8A intersection and continue for up to two weeks.

Ahead of the full operation of the new roundabout, the gradient is being improved to ensure truck, bus and other heavy vehicle drivers will have a safe journey around the roundabout.

The roundabout will be open and operational during the day with the bulk of the work to be done at night.

Preparatory work is being done from 7pm-6am next week from November 22-24 with new asphalt laid from November 29 to December 1.

The roundabout will be completely closed for night work with detours in place, reopening at 6am each morning.

From today, SH8B between the Wooing Tree roundabout and Sargood Rd will open to traffic.

Drivers heading southbound on SH6 from Wanaka will be detoured via Shortcut Rd, SH8B, Barry Ave and McNulty Rd.

Drivers heading northbound on SH6 will be detoured via McNulty Rd, Barry Ave, SH8B and Shortcut Rd.

Drivers heading westbound on SH8B will be detoured via Shortcut Rd for Wanaka, and via Barry Ave and McNulty Rd for Queenstown.

The detour is for all vehicle types — including 50Max, HPMV, overweight and over dimension.

The pedestrian and cycle underpass near the SH8B-Barry Ave intersection is progressing well with earthworks and landscaping under way.