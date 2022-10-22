Fire awards hopes dashed

"Disappointed" is how members of a local fire brigade feel after rescheduling their fire service awards to coincide with the opening of the Luggate Memorial Centre, only to find delays mean the celebrations can no longer be hosted there.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman confirmed earlier this week the awards would not take place at the memorial centre as planned.

Between 80 and 100 people from the Lake Hawea, Wanaka and Luggate fire brigades, together with representatives from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and past members had hoped to celebrate the area’s achievements at the new memorial centre this weekend.

The awards ceremony had already been delayed from earlier this year and rescheduled for mid-October, to fit in with the estimated completion date of the hall.

Luggate Deputy Chief Fire Officer Matt Anderson said the hall would have been a fitting location for his father, Luggate Chief Fire Officer Rod Anderson, to receive his double gold star award.

“There’s no-one in the community more fitting to be the first person to be honoured really ... He sort of ticks all the boxes,” he said.

CFO Anderson has reached the special milestone of 50 years’ volunteer fire service, all spent with the Luggate Volunteer Fire Brigade.

CFO Anderson is a busy man — alongside his work for the fire service, he is chairman of the Luggate Community Board, a local justice of the peace and a civil defence co-ordinator.

In 2018, he received the Queen’s Service Medal.

The awards will now be held for invited guests at the Luggate brigade building tonight.

