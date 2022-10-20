Fire permits needed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Permits are now needed for fires in Central Otago.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand Otago district manager Phil Marsh said the Otago district central zone would move to a restricted fire season at 8am today.
Anyone wanting to light an open-air fire in the area would need a permit.
The central zone includes Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell, Wanaka, Lake Hawea, Naseby, Ranfurly, Kurow, Otematata, Omarama and Middlemarch.