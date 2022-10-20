Thursday, 20 October 2022

Fire permits needed

    Permits are now needed for fires in Central Otago.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand Otago district manager Phil Marsh said the Otago district central zone would move to a restricted fire season at 8am today.

    Anyone wanting to light an open-air fire in the area would need a permit.

    The central zone includes Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell, Wanaka, Lake Hawea, Naseby, Ranfurly, Kurow, Otematata, Omarama and Middlemarch.

     

