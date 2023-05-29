Five vie for regional Young Grower title

The future leaders of Central Otago horticulture gathered in Cromwell on Friday to battle it out for the title of Central Otago Young Grower of the Year.

Five fruit and vegetable growers from around the region took part in six theoretical and practical modules to prove their horticultural skills and knowledge.

The title was taken by Gregoire Durand, a sector manager for Cherri Global, working out of Clyde and Roxburgh.

This was the second time he had taken part in the event.

Mr Durand said the competition was a good way to compare his knowledge of the field with others.

"[It’s] a good learning experience," he said.

Second place was awarded to Russell Benington of Darlings Orchard and third went to Tim Officer of Dunstan Hills.

Event co-ordinator Mariette Morket said the event was important for the future of the industry.

The competition promoted horticulture and helped "build leaders of the future in the horticulture industry", she said.

Last year’s winner, Jacob Coombridge, said his win last year opened his eyes to how vast the horticulture industry was.

"The Young Growers competition allows you to see how big the industry is," Mr Coombridge said.

"To come together, celebrate and compete really allows you to broaden your horizons and see what else is out there."

Central Otago Young Grower competitors (back from left) Tim Officer, Devon Attfield, Gregoire Durand (front from left) Mariette Morkey (event co-ordinator), Russell Benington and Anahera Bridger. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

He met "a lot of like-minded young people in the industry".

"It gave me the opportunity to test skills against really knowledgeable growers."

He urged this year’s participants to make the most of the chance the competition gave them.

"Grab the opportunity with both hands.

"Be proud of what you’ve done — it’s well deserved."

The growers were tested on skills such as biosecurity, irrigation, pest control and weed management.

They also competed in the less formal "hortisports".

These included having to stack five pieces of fruit on each other, arrange M&M’s with a straw and shoot an apple off a mannequin’s head.

The event concluded with a gala dinner where the competitors made speeches before the winner was announced.

Mr Durand will compete in the national final against five other growers from Pukekohe, Nelson, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay to decide National Young Grower of the Year.

The final will be held in Pukekohe on October 4 and 5.

The winner of the National Young Grower of the Year then has the opportunity to compete at the Young Horticulturist of the Year.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz . Cadet reporter