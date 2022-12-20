Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Flow not so slow as new signals all go

    A traffic light failure at the single-lane Beaumont bridge caused vehicles to queue for up to an hour at Labour Weekend. Photo: Nic Dahl
    Traffic lights, camera, action - roading authorities say a new system should make lengthy holiday tailbacks at the Beaumont Bridge a thing of the past.

    The key link to Central Otago was plagued by problems at Labour Weekend when a "traffic light sequencing fault" resulted in a 6km traffic jam. The bridge is down to a single lane while a replacement is constructed nearby.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says it is confident the issues have been ironed out and Otago travellers using SH8 over the holidays should have minimal delays.

    "We acknowledge that the traffic signals which control access to the old, single lane bridge did road users no favours at Labour Weekend,” Nicole Felts, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi in Otago, said. 

    “Since then the traffic light system has been phased differently to reduce the number of signals and we have a live monitor linking to our transport operations centre operators so they can manually adjust the signals if there are significant traffic flows in one direction over another.”

    The second, new bridge forming over the Clutha River. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency
    Miss Felts said travellers needed to remember a single lane bridge on busy days would still be be a traffic pinch point.

    The new bridge is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

     

