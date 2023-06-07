Former Army chief new boss of CODC

Peter Kelly

A former head of the New Zealand Army is the Central Otago District Council's new chief executive.

Peter Kelly ONZM (Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Koata) is currently CEO at the Upper Hutt City Council but will commence his new role in early September.

Mr Kelly has been CEO at Upper Hutt for five years and prior to that was a Major General and Chief of the New Zealand Army.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said councillors were impressed with Mr Kelly's knowledge and experience, as well as his proven leadership skills and affable nature.

Mr Kelly said he was "humbled by his selection as the new CEO and is looking forward to working with the mayor, councillors and team down in Central and supporting their kaupapa of enhancing the wellbeing in our community".

Louise van der Voort will continue in the role of interim chief executive officer until Mr Kelly begins his new role.

The former CEO, Sanchia Jacobs stood down from the role in March after 5 years at the helm.