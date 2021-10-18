Four charged after courtesy van taken, driver assaulted

Police have arrested four people after a vehicle was stolen and the driver was attacked at the weekend.

On Saturday a Stadium Tavern courtesy van was stolen and its driver was left injured during the incident.

Police said the victim of the alleged assault left Stadium Tavern just after midnight with five passengers on board the courtesy van.

Two people, a male and a female, were dropped off together in Alexandra before the victim continued driving a second group of three males home.

Police said an argument broke out and the victim stopped the van on Orchard Dr where he was dragged out and assaulted by the group before they drove off in the van.

The victim was treated at Dunstan Hospital for moderate injuries and later discharged.

The van was recovered a short time later on Dunstan Rd.

This afternoon police confirmed four people were arrested over the incident.

"A 29-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure, impeding breathing/blood circulation and unlawfully taking a vehicle.

"Two 52-year-old men, and a 41-year-old man have been charged with unlawfully taking a vehicle."

All were due to appear in the Alexandra District Court on Wednesday.