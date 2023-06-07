Freezing night leads to ice and fog

Fog near Waitahuna this morning. Photo: Paul Mooney

Another night of freezing temperatures has brought more ice to Central Otago roads this morning.

Add in fog and it's a recipe for dangerous driving conditions around Queenstown and Central Otago.

Queenstown was sitting at -2degC at about 7.30am but MetService advised it felt more like -6degC.

Alexandra sat at about 0degC after dropping to -5degC overnight,

A QLDC spokesman said the fog made things a little more complicated as it could dampen road surfaces and freeze as the morning goes on.

The corner of Aubury Rd and Anderson Rd in Wānaka is particularly icy this morning, even after crews have gritted the area.

The Crown Range Rd has also been gritted in danger spots but cold road temperatures mean more ice could form.

Kingston Rd and Lindis Pass have also been gritted but again, extra care is advised.