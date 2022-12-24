Fruit crops spared storm damage

Joan Roberts (left) and daughter Vicky proudly display cherries from their family orchard in Earnscleugh. The orchard was not affected by stormy weather in Central Otago. Photo: Julie Asher

Fruit crops appear unblemished by Central Otago’s recent wild weather.

Leaning Rock Cherries manager Pete Bennie said Sunday’s storm came to his gate and stopped.

The Springvale orchard, just over 5km from a property which lost part of a roof, a mobile home and sheds as a tornado ripped through, had not suffered any damage and the cherries were looking good, Mr Bennie said.

Roberts Family Orchard owner Harry Roberts , of Earnscleugh, said they had been lucky but he had seen it all before.

There was a spate of similarly stormy weather in the 1960s and ’80s.

"I’ve seen a crop of cherries disappear in 25 minutes."

In the 1980s he had a crop ready for export.

"It was stinking hot then rained about 15-20ml then it cleared and the sun came out," Mr Roberts said.

"We watched the cherries crack before our eyes."

Webb’s Fruit co-owner Trudi Webb said the Cromwell orchard had not been affected by rain.

They did not grow cherries but had picked a few early varieties of apricots and peaches, along with raspberries.

The fruit was slightly later than last year but most of their fruit was not usually ready until after Christmas.

Apricots, peaches, plums and nectarines would be ready next month and Webb’s had plenty of pickers ready to bring in the fruit that signals summer.

In Roxburgh, Fairview Orchard manager Jered Tate said the orchard was untouched by unseasonable weather.

December’s weather had been less than ideal with low temperatures and had pushed the fruit ripening back a week or so, Mr Tate said.

Cherries were plentiful, apricots would come on next and the season was shaping up to be a good one.

"Things are looking really good for staff this season. There is a healthy supply of backpackers around, it’s a lot less stressful than the last few years."

At 4.30pm yesterday MetService said until midnight Friday there was a risk of thunderstorms becoming severe, with downpours of 25-40mm an hour.

