Frustration chefs not added to immigration green list

Cromwell aerial from above Deadmans Point bridge. Photo: ODT Files

Leaving chefs and other hospitality roles off the list of professions added to the Immigration NZ green list this week has frustrated a Cromwell hospitality manager.

The Gate manager Glen Christiansen said he had already been waiting 10 weeks for approval for five chefs his business desperately needed.

Having chefs added to the green list, and consequently guaranteed residency, would have given the whole hospitality industry some certainty, Mr Christiansen said.

"It’s absolutely disappointing. We are a passionate industry who want to give great service."

However, Australia was more appealing to immigrant chefs, as they would get automatic residency there. It was not a money issue, he said.

"We pay the same as Australia."

The hospitality industry was keen to get ready for tourism to get back to pre-Covid levels but setbacks to attracting staff were really disheartening, he said.

Hospitality NZ said the Government had totally missed the point.

There was a global shortage of skilled staff, which meant New Zealand had to be more competitive to attract immigrants, it said.

Mr Christiansen said the pressure the chef shortage put on existing staff was hard to explain.

A couple of days off for staff could be managed but it was hard to cover longer annual leave requests. One of his staff was happy to accumulate leave but eventually would have to take six weeks off.

That in turn put pressure on the business, he said.

