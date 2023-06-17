Fully focused

PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Crashing, banging and shouting reverberated across the ice at the Naseby Indoor Curling Rink yesterday as the country’s top curlers battled for top spots.

Among those on the ice yesterday was Eleanor Adviento, of Auckland, who lines up her shot.

The New Zealand women’s and men’s championships began on Wednesday evening and the winners will be decided tomorrow.

There were nine men’s and seven women’s teams competing for the titles.

Curling legend and World Curling Hall of Fame member Peter Becker said there were some excellent teams competing including last year’s top team, who were playing together again.

Former New Zealand team coach Peter de Boer was skip for another team and Mr Becker’s eldest son also had a good team.