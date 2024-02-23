Funds allocated as cemetery expansion needs identified

After 164 years of operation, Naseby Cemetery is reaching capacity, the Maniototo Community Board heard last week.

In a report to the board, Central Otago District Council community experience group manager David Scoones said a survey of burial demand and population growth in Naseby indicated the cemetery was running out of available plots.

It was expected Naseby cemetery would need an additional 482 plots to service the village for the next 100 years.

In comparison, Cromwell would need 2100 plots over the same period.

In the proposed plans, the current cemetery would be expanded into a neighbouring undeveloped lot.

Funds have been set aside in the draft 2024-34 long-term plan, and the project is expected to cost a total of $120,000 across three years.