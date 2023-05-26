Golfer defies odds to record two aces

"Pure elation" was what a Clyde man felt after sinking two holes in one in the same round of golf on Wednesday.

And they both went in the same hole.

Statistically, Dunstan Golf Club member and club captain Chris Wignall (70) was almost twice as likely to win Lotto Powerball as complete his golfing feat, with Lotto win odds of one in 38.8 million comparing favourably to the odds of two holes in one — one in 67million.

"I’m coming down now," he said yesterday afternoon.

The first one was on hole No 6, and he had thought "well, good shot", he said.

He had had three holes in one before so, while happy with it, was not overly excited.

Dunstan Golf Club captain Chris Wignall with the 8-iron and balls he used to sink two holes in one on the same round on Wednesday. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

However, the next one was a different story.

He had played an average game after the first hole in one until they came back around to hole No 15. That hole shared the same green as No 6, but was hit from a different tee.

"One of the others playing behind us came running over and said ‘come on Chris, show us you can do it again’ and I just said ‘yeah, right’. I got up, hit the ball, it landed on the front edge and just ran up into the hole. Simple."

"... actually, mind-blowing."

It took a minute to register what had happened, he said.

"It was just pure elation. It’s the only way I can describe it. You can have Lotto, this is much better any day. It was a huge thrill."

While he had read of the double occurring, he had never thought of it happening.

"If it happens in your lifetime it’s an absolute thrill."

He hits off a four handicap, and went around in 77 on Wednesday.

About six weeks ago he played to his age.

He began playing when he was around 14 or 15.

After a few years he retired his clubs as marriage and family took priority, but then started to play again about 1994.

Originally from Auckland, Mr Wignall and his wife Coral, who also plays golf, moved to Central Otago about 12 years ago after falling in love with the area while on holiday with family.

Tradition has it the club puts $100 on the bar for a hole in one. On Wednesday night, they put up $200.

"It was a good after match," Mr Wignall said.