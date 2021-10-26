Graceful moves by young talent

Grace and poise with a touch of rhythm took centre stage in Alexandra at the weekend.

The competitions section of the Alexandra Musical Society held the annual Competition Festival of Tap, Ballet and Jazz at the Alexandra Memorial Hall.

In its 19th year, the competition drew around 110 dancers from Otago, Southland and Canterbury.

More than 38 hours of dance and 600 items were performed during the weekend.

Competitions section entries secretary Karen Meissel said the small committee had worked hard to ensure the competition could proceed under Covid-19 Alert Level 2 restrictions as many competitions had been

cancelled.

"It is worth the effort to see our young performers lighting up the stage," she said.

