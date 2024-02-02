Hail pelts Alex, power out in parts of Central

Pedestrians watch where they walk in Skird St after a hailstorm this afternoon. Photo: Julie Asher

Hail has pelted Alexandra following a thunderstorm, and power is out for hundreds of customers in parts of Central Otago this afternoon.

Hail stones the size of chick peas made negotiating footpaths tricky.

MetService advised thunderstorms may occur this afternoon and evening for Otago, inland Southland and Canterbury.

The forecaster said storms may bring patches of heavy, intense rain and hail of up to 20mm in diameter.

Meanwhile, power has been cut from Springvale to Chatto Creek and Oturehua, with nearly 1400 customers not expected to have power until 6pm, according to the Aurora website.

No reason for the outage has been given yet.