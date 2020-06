PHOTO: ALEXIA JOHNSTON

Alexandra’s IceInLine ice rink is finally open for business.

The facility, which opened for the season on Friday night under Covid-19 restrictions, has been a popular destination ever since.

Among those who put it to good use over the weekend are (from left) Skye Scott (11), Caitlin Ellett (11) and Layla Golden (14).

Ice skaters and hockey players were the first to get on the ice and today, curlers will get their chance, weather permitting.