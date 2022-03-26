Haven for word smiths on offer in residency

Oturehua. Photo: ODT files

Nestled deep in the Ida Valley is a writers’ enclave.

Oturehua — which boasts a population of 34 — is home to multiple accomplished writers and the annual Under Rough Ridge Writers’ retreat.

In its fourth year, the popular week-long event usually sells out as soon as it is advertised.

This year the retreat’s trustees have further cemented the settlement’s reputation as a haven for wordsmiths with the addition of a 12-week writer’s residency.

Running from early July to late September, the residency provides an opportunity for the successful candidate to discover a Central Otago winter and incorporate their experience into their work.

The theme of this year’s retreat was ‘‘Environment", and trustees said they envisaged the residency would go to someone who demonstrated an ‘‘awareness of connection to the land" and the ‘‘urgent need to be responsible kaitiaki" in their writing.

The residency included accommodation in Oturehua and a weekly stipend.

At the end of the residency, the writer would present to attendees at the retreat.

Novelist and Under Rough Ridge Writers’ Retreat trustee Jillian Sullivan said the residency built on the success of the retreat.

‘‘The retreat is really popular — it seemed the natural progression to be able to offer it," she said.

It would appeal to both emerging and mid-career writers, she said.

Shannon Thomson