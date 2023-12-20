Heat alerts issued for Alexandra and Ashburton

File photo

Heat alerts are in place for some parts of the country as temperatures rise.

MetService has issued the alert for Ashburton and Alexandra, both with an expected high of 31C on Wednesday.

"The temperature is forecast to be very hot for this location," its website says.

"We advise you to keep hydrated, seek shade, check in with vulnerable people and look after your pets and livestock."

MetService meteorologist John Law said Wednesday would start off warm with a muggy night and continue to heat up in most places as the day progressed.

"Do keep an eye on yourself, make sure you stay hydrated, watch out for your friends and family and do seek shade in the heat of the day as well."

Some wet weather could be expected to head towards Fiordland through to Stewart Island, Law said.

"Some heavy falls of rain are not out of the question in through Fiordland, but you can see most of the wet weather being kept way down across the southern parts of the country and for many of us, it's a dry and fine day and a hot one as well.

"That's really the most amount of rainfall we'll find on these charts over the next day or two. For many of us, it's a dry looking story beneath that high pressure still lingering across the top of North Island."

Law said the eastern side of both the North Island and South Island would really catch the heat.

Dunedin was sitting at 20C at 12.30pm but is expected to reach the mid-twenties later in the afternoon.

The east coast of the North Island could reach 29C, while Christchurch could hit 30C and Ashburton, 31C.

MetService is currently trailing a 'heat alert' system in 46 centres for unusually hot days.