Helicopter called after motorbike crash in Central Otago

A warning sign near the site of a crash between a motorbike and a car on Crawford Hills Rd in Central Otago. Photo: Pam Jones

A helicopter was called to a crash between a motorbike and a car near Alexandra this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on Crawford Hills Rd, Galloway, at 2.48pm.

The crash happened about five minutes from Tiger Hill Rd.

A police spokesman later said a helicopter was sent to the scene and one person was taken to hospital.

Police did not have details about the seriousness of the person's injuries.