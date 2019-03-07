Thursday, 7 March 2019

Helicopter called after motorbike crash in Central Otago

    A warning sign near the site of a crash between a motorbike and a car on Crawford Hills Rd in Central Otago. Photo: Pam Jones
    A helicopter was called to a crash between a motorbike and a car near Alexandra this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on Crawford Hills Rd, Galloway, at 2.48pm.

    The crash happened about five minutes from Tiger Hill Rd.

    A police spokesman later said a helicopter was sent to the scene and one person was taken to hospital.

    Police did not have details about the seriousness of the person's injuries.

