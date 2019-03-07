Helicopter called after motorbike crash in Central Otago

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A helicopter was called to a crash between a motorbike and a car near Alexandra this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on Crawford Hills Rd, Galloway, at 2.48pm.
The crash happened about five minutes from Tiger Hill Rd.
A police spokesman later said a helicopter was sent to the scene and one person was taken to hospital.
Police did not have details about the seriousness of the person's injuries.