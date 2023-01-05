Thursday, 5 January 2023

Helicopter responds to remote vehicle accident on farm

    A helicopter responded to a vehicle accident on remote farmland in Millers Flat yesterday.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were dispatched to reports of a vehicle accident at the back of a farm in Beaumont Station Rd about 3.50pm yesterday.

    Fire crews attended to assist St John staff, but could not access the incident because of the remote terrain.

    A St John spokesman said a helicopter was used to respond to the remote location of the incident. One person with minor injuries was airlifted to Dunstan Hospital.

     

