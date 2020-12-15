Tuesday, 15 December 2020

High temperatures expected in Central Otago

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Petra Babenickova, of the Czech Republic, and Lucas Bickerton, of Australia, chill out in Lake Dunstan after a day of cherry picking near Clyde.

    The temperature reached 27degC yesterday. Parts of Central Otago are expected to exceed 30degC for the first time this summer today.

    A MetService spokesman said Alexandra was expected to reach 31degC today and other spots in Central Otago could record even higher temperatures.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand has warned the fire risk for much of Otago would be very high or extreme today, and urged residents not to light any fires or do activities that may cause fire.

    Indices for fire danger show there is an extreme danger of fire in scrub lands everywhere in Otago, and a mixture of ‘‘extreme’’ and ‘‘very high’’ levels of fire danger in forestry areas located around Otematata, Hawea Flat, Naseby Forest, Windsor, Cromwell, Dansey Pass, Lauder, Ranfurly, Clyde, Butchers Dam, and the Rock and Pillar range. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter